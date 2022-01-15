792 Persons Test Positive For CORONA Virus in DK on January 15

Mangaluru: According to the district health bulletin, 792 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus in Dakshina Kannada district on January 15.

Meanwhile, 335 persons were also discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery.

So far 120975 positive cases have been reported in the district and 1706 of them have died of the disease. At present, there are 3447 active cases in the district.