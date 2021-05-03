Spread the love



















793 Persons Test Positive in DK on May 3

Mangaluru: According to the district health bulletin, 793 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus in Dakshina Kannada district on May 3.

Meanwhile, 505 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery.

So far 47,831 positive cases have been reported in the district and 760 of them have died of the disease. At present, there are 7,883 active cases in the district.

The government has ordered the public to wear the face mask and maintain social distancing. Those who fail to follow the COVID guidelines will be penalized. In the district, so far 50984 cases have been booked for not wearing the face mask and a fine of Rs 53,30,330 has been collected.