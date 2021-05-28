Spread the love



















799 Persons Test Positive and 5 Die Of COVID-19 in DK on May 28

Mangaluru: According to the district health bulletin, 799 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus, and 5 have died of COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada district on May 28.

Meanwhile, 745 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery.

So far, 73,898 positive cases have been reported in the district, and 884 persons have died of the disease. At present, there are 9,003 active cases in the district.

