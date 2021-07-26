Spread the love



















8.17 kg gold seized at Chennai airport, 2 held

Chennai: Foiling an attempt to smuggle gold weighing 8.17 kg, Chennai Air Customs said two passengers from Dubai have been arrested.

According to the Customs Department, two passengers arrived from Dubai on Sunday.

On checking, it was found the precious yellow metal was concealed in home appliances like rice cooker, juicer, food mincer and nebulizer.

The Customs officials seized the gold weighing 8.17 kg and valued at Rs 4.03 crore.

