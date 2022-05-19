8.73L students await SSLC results in K’taka today



Bengaluru: The Karnataka Education Department is all set to announce the SSLC (Class 10) results on Thursday. About 8.73 lakh students in the state had taken up the exams amid the hijab row and tight police cover in the state.

The results will be announced on the website by 1 p.m. The students will also get results on registered mobile numbers with the department. The schools will publish the results on Friday.

Conducting the exams was considered as the litmus test for the ruling BJP. A majority of the students had attended exams amid the hijab crisis and drama. The Muslim students, barring a few, shunned hijab to take up the crucial examinations.

This was the first time after the Covid pandemic that the exams were conducted in the normal pattern after two years. Section 144 was clamped in and around 3,444 examination centers across the state and tight police security cover was provided in the vicinity of all examination centers to avoid any showdown or untoward incidents.

As many as 60,000 government officers were put into the exercise of monitoring the examinations. 8,73,846 students were enrolled for the SSLC exams this academic year among which 4,52, 732 are boys and 4,21,110 are girl students.

Four students belonging to the third gender and 5,307 specially-abled children also took up exams. The state government had also set up helplines for the students to clear any problems, stress, fear and anxiety.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had made an appeal for the students to take up examinations without any fear. Education Minister B.C. Nagesh had urged the SSLC students to shed their egos and take up examinations as per the rules prescribed by the government of Karnataka.

The SSLC (Class 10) examinations were held from March 28 to April 11. CCTV cameras were installed in all examination centers. Education department conducted separate exams for all subjects similar to the pre-Covid pattern.

The students will have to obtain minimum passing marks this time. The government has cleared that it won’t pass the students like it did in the last two years in the backdrop of Covid pandemic.