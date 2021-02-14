Spread the love



















8 bidders for Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line extension

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro has finalised eight bidders for underground (UG) and electrical and mechanical (E&M) work for the Magenta Line.

After the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) opened its tenders, eight firms have submitted tenders (bids) for electrical and mechanical systems of the 38.23-km Magenta Line’s new 2.03-km underground extension.

At present, a joint venture of Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) and Vensar Constructions Company Limited (VCCL) is constructing the new 2.03-km underground extension (DC-06) between Vikaspuri Park Shaft-Krishna Park Extension Station – Vikaspuri Ramp section. The tunneling work started here on January 21

In December 2020, DMRC invited bids for this Electrical and Mechanical package and another dealing with OHE electrification works (DE-05).

Both are among 44 packages of the 65.1-km Delhi Metro Phase-IV project that would be specifically funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The estimated expenditure of DMRC is Rs 57.96 crore and it is expecting the assigned contractor to finish work within 36 months.

The bidders are Blue Star Ltd, EFKON India Pvt Ltd, ETA Engineering Pvt Ltd, Jakson Ltd, Set Ritco JV Pvt Ltd, Sterling and Wilson Pvt Ltd, Sudhir Power Projects Ltd and Tuaman Engineering Ltd.