8 CRPF troopers, civilian injured in road accident in J&K



Srinagar: Eight Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers and a civilian were injured on Thursday in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

Police sources said that a CRPF vehicle collided with a three-wheeler in Kulgam resulting in injuries to eight jawans and the driver of the three-wheeler.

“All the injured have been rushed to hospital for treatment where their condition is said to be stable.

“Police have taken cognizance of the incident and started investigation.”

Accident. (IANS Infographics)