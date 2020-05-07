Spread the love



















8 Dead, 200 In Hospital After Major Gas Leak At Andhra Chemical Plant

New Delhi: Eight people including a child reportedly died after toxic gas leaked from a chemical plant of a multinational firm in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam. 200 people have been admitted to hospital. Ambulances, fire engines and policemen have reached the chemical plant, officials said.

Residents near the chemical gas plant of LG Polymers India Pvt Ltd in the district’s village RR Venkatapuram reported of burning sensation in their eyes and difficulty in breathing, officials said. They were immediately taken to hospital, they said.

“There is gas leakage identified at LG Polymers in Gopalpatnam. Requesting Citizens around these locations not to come out of houses for the sake of safety precautions,” the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation tweeted.

In visuals, at least a hundred people are seen on a chaotic road trying to help the injured and putting them into waiting ambulances. An industrial siren is heard in the background. People in masks are seen carrying others who show signs of difficulty in breathing. They are made to sit on the road divider till the ambulances arrived.

Mobile videos taken by rescuers show nearly 10 people lying on the ground. It’s not clear whether they were unconscious or the casualties would rise.

Set up in 1961 as Hindustan Polymers, the company was taken over by South Korea’s LG Chem and renamed as LG Polymers India in 1997. The plant makes polystyrene and expandable polystyrene, a versatile plastic used to make a wide variety of consumer products like toys and appliances.