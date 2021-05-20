Spread the love



















8 Die of COVID-19 and 926 Persons Test Positive in DK on May 20

Mangaluru: According to the district health bulletin, eight persons have died of COVID-19, and 926 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus in Dakshina Kannada district on May 20.

Meanwhile, 993 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery.

So far, 67,663 positive cases have been reported in the district, and 838 of them have died of the disease. At present, there are 10,715 active cases in the district.

