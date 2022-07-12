8 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants arrested in Ramnagar Dist



Ramnagar: The Karnataka Police have arrested eight Bangladesh nationals, including a woman in Ramnagar district.

The accused had sneaked into India and reached Doddaballapur and from there they came to Ramnagar, the neighbouring district of Bengaluru, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the illegal immigrants managed to get a job in a local garment factory and rented out a house in Ramnagar.

The accused, seven men and two women, reached Ramnagar 15 days ago in search of a job. The police acting on a tip tracked them and took them into custody.

One woman managed to escape from the police and a hunt has been launched to track and detain her. The accused claimed that they are from West Bengal and got the job and rented a house in Ramnagar.

The Karnataka Police recently busted a major racket of accommodating Bangladesh nationals in Bengaluru. The gang, which colluded with the local government officers, was successful in providing all documents to prove that illegal immigrants from Bangladesh are Indian nationals.

The gang also created multiple bank accounts across the country to enable Bangladesh nationals to send money to their family members from Bengaluru and surrounding areas.