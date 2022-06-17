8 injured, 6 missing in factory blast in China



Lanzhou: Eight people were injured and six others remain missing after an explosion ripped through a factory on Thursday night in northwest China’s Gansu Province, local authorities said.

The injured have been sent to hospital for treatment and are in stable condition. Rescuers are searching for the missing people, Xinhua news agency reported.

The blast happened in a chemical factory in the provincial capital of Lanzhou. Risks of secondary disasters have been ruled out