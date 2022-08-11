8 migrants dead as boat sinks off Tunisia’s coast



Tunis: Eight migrants died and two remain missing after a boat carrying 30 migrants sank off the Kerkennah Islands near the southeast coast of Tunisia, the Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP) reported.

On Wednesday, security personnel retrieved two bodies off the coast of Kerkennah, adding the total fatalities to eight, said the report published on Wednesday.

So far 20 individuals have been rescued and search is still underway for the missing, according to the report.

Located in the central Mediterranean, Tunisia is one of the most popular transit points for illegal migration to Europe, Xinhua news agency reported.

Although Tunisian authorities have adopted rigorous measures to tackle the problem, the number of illegal immigration attempts from Tunisia to Italy has increased.

Like this: Like Loading...