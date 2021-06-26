Spread the love



















8 persons including 4 sarpanches arrested during protests in J&K’s Bhaderwah

Jammu: Eight people including four sarpanches were arrested on Saturday allegedly for violating the COVID-19 restrictions in J&K’s Bhaderwah town.

Reports said 8 people including 4 sarpanches were arrested when they staged a protest during the visit of the Lt Governor’s advisor Farooq Khan, demanding road connectivity for their villages.

Officials, however, said these people have been booked under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1997 for violating COVID-19 restrictions.

“They assembled at Bhaderwah-Pul-Doda road and blocked the traffic. This incident took place when advisor Farooq Khan was on his way to Bhaderwah town”, officials said.

