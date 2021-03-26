Spread the love



















8 rape, 4 murder cases reported in Odisha every day in 2020



Bhubaneswar: As many as 8 rapes and 4 murder cases were registered in Odisha every day last year, according to the White Paper 2020 tabled in the state assembly on Friday.

Total 1.34 lakh cognisable cases including 1,470 murder, 514 cases of dacoity, 2,166 loot, 4,500 burglary, 10,412 theft, 3,524 swindling, 2,059 rioting, 2,984 rape, 9,817 MV accidents were reported during 2020.

According to the report, 1,34,230 cognisable offences were registered while 1,29,305 cases have been found true and charge-sheets were filed in 93,229 cases.

Odisha police registered a total of 2,984 rape cases last year while 2,907 of those were found to be true. Charge sheets were filed in 2,054 cases.

Out of 1470 murder cases registered during the year, 1,392 were found true and charge sheets have been submitted in 694 murder cases.

Similarly, the police registered 2,166 loot cases and filed charge sheets in 882 cases. Of the total cases, 2,127 were found to be true.

As many as 1816 accused persons have been arrested and stolen properties worth Rs 4.24 crore recovered during the year.

However, the report said that overall law and order situation was peaceful during 2020.

While the state government prioritises communal harmony, 27 situations of Hindu-Muslim and three of Hindu-Christian hatred were reported in 2020.

The situations were brought under control with the timely intervention of the local police and administration, the report said.

It said the government has been successful in the management of the Covid-19 situation.

While 8,902 police officers and staff were infected with the virus, 48 police personnel lost their lives on duty and 1002 donated plasma after recovering from Covid-19.

Around 18 incidents of Maoist encounters were reported in 2020-21.