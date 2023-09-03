8 terrorists killed in Pakistan’s Balochistan

Police in Pakistan’s southwest Balochistan province killed eight terrorists in two separate operations, the police said in a statement.



Islamabad: Police in Pakistan’s southwest Balochistan province killed eight terrorists in two separate operations, the police said in a statement.

The counter-terrorism department (CTD) of the police said on Saturday that they conducted an operation in Washuk district of the province by acting on an intelligence tip-off regarding the presence of terrorists in a house, Xinhua news agency reported.

During the raid at the house, the terrorists tried to escape by spraying bullets on the police, triggering off an exchange of fire in which five terrorists were killed and two managed to flee, the statement added.

Police also recovered arms and ammunition from the compound where the terrorists associated with Islamic State (IS) were planning attacks on security forces and civilians, the statement said.

The CTD kicked off a search operation in the area, following the attack, to nab the fleeing militants.

In a separate operation in the provincial capital of Quetta, police recovered a civilian abducted two weeks ago from the city, and killed three attackers in an exchange of fire, the CTD statement added.

In the intelligence-based operation, the police raided a hideout where the terrorists involved in kidnapping for ransom incidents, target killing and terrorist activities were staying, the statement said.

Like this: Like Loading...