8-year-old Girl Submits Memorandum to CP for Stern Action against Accused in Rape and Murder case of Minor

Mangaluru: After the shocking incident of rape and murder of an 8-year-old girl in Ulaibettu, a fourth standard student has submitted a memorandum to the Police commissioner N Shashi Kumar at his office here on November 25.

Charvi Niranjan from Kulai who is studying in 4th standard approached the police commissioner and submitted a memorandum requesting him to take stern action against the accused involved in the rape and murder of an 8-year-old girl in Ulaibettu on November 21.

Charvi took the initiative in raising her voice against the rapists and submitted a memorandum to the Police commissioner. While submitting the memorandum Charvi urged the police commissioner to take stern action against those involved in the rape and murder of the 8-year-old girl near the Raj Tile Factory at Ulaibettu, so that girls like her would be protected.”

After receiving the memorandum, Police commissioner N Shashi Kumar assured Charvi of taking strict action against those involved in the case.