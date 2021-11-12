Spread the love



















8-yr-old daughter’s evidence leads to father’s murder conviction



Chamarajanagar (Karnataka): A court in Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar on Thursday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the murder of his wife, based on the statement of their 8-year-old daughter.

District and Sessions Judge Lokappa sentenced Tolacha Nayaka as the prosecution, led by Public Prosecutor M.S. Usha, proved murder charges and based on the detailed disposition of the incident by his daughter.

Nayaka, a resident of Kolipalya village in Chamarajanagar taluka, had killed his wife Puspa Bai on March 27, 2017 and their daughter who witnessed the incident was the prime witness for the incident.

Nayaka had pledged the gold necklace of his wife Puspa Bai, which she had got from her parents, to help his brother. However, she used to force him to get her chain back and his family of Tolacha Nayaka had become hostile to her.

The matter finally went out of hand and Bayaka had assaulted his wife with an ax and killed her.

