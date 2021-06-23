Spread the love



















CHEERS! 80 Lakh Liquor Boxes Sold in 54 Days! No Wonder Govt Allowed Liquor Shops to Open during Lockdown

Mangaluru : Sources reveal that despite the limited four hours of business (6 am to 10 am) that was allowed during the lockdown, the Excise Department managed to record the sale of 80 lakh boxes of liquor in 54 days. This, according to officials, is almost on par with normal days. As per the Excise Minister Gopalaiah who said that the department raked in Rs 4,500 crore in revenue from April 1 to June 15, which is 10 per cent more than on normal days for that period. According to official sources, the average liquor sale at present is 1.7 lakh boxes (including Indian Made Liquor and beer) per day, compared to 1.8 lakh boxes on normal days. While one box of IML contains 8.64 litres of liquor, one box of beer contains 7.8 litres.



It is also learnt that while on normal days before the lockdown, average revenue generation was around Rs 65 crore, it was Rs 60 crore per day during the lockdown period. The number is big considering that only four hours of business was allowed till last week. Also, liquor is not being served in any bars or restaurants. The amount would have been much higher, say Excise officials. During the lockdown, liquor was permitted to be sold by way of parcel between 6 am and 10 am. However, this could not stop the people from taking the liquor sale to a new high, in spite of limited hours, liquor registered a sale that was ten percent more than the daily liquor sale in normal course.

Taking into account the fact that business was transacted only for four hours every day, the sale is quite impressive. A senior official stated that the liquor sale increased as it was not sold in bars or restaurants.

