806 Persons Test Positive And 9 Die Of COVID-19 In DK On June 4

Mangaluru: According to the district health bulletin, 806 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus, and 9 have died of COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada district on June 4.

Meanwhile, 858 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery.

So far, 78,757 positive cases have been reported in the district, and 937 persons have died of the disease. At present, there are 7,906 active cases in the district.

The government has ordered the public to wear the face mask and maintain social distancing. Those who fail to wear face mask will be penalized. In the district, so far 60,898 cases have been booked for not wearing the mask and a fine of Rs 71,72,917 has been collected.

