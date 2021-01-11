Spread the love



















81-year-old Legendary Singer Yesudas Missed Celebrating His Birthday at Kollur Temple in 2021

Mangaluru: For the first time in 48 years, KJ Yesudas, who has touched millions of souls with his soulful singing, missed Mookambika darshan on his birthday which falls on 10 January. The legendary singer, who attributes his divine voice as a blessing from Goddess Mookambika, had made it a ritual to offer prayers at Kollur Mookambika Temple in Karnataka along with his family and present a musical tribute to the goddess on January 10, every year. But owing to Covid-19 pandemic, he could not celebrate his birthday by offering prayers at this historic temple in Udupi District. It is learnt that he would always perform ‘Chandika Homa’ and other rituals under the guidance of priest K N Govinda Adiga and later make ‘musical offering to Goddess Mookambika at Saraswathi Mantapa. He would be accompanied by Ramachandran of Kanhangad and other artists.

Stuck in Dallas, USA, due to the Covid restrictions, sources reveal that the maestro is upset that he was not able to offer prayers at Mookambika. Though he will not be physically present at the temple, his voice will reach the goddess. However, Yesudas had made arrangements to webcast his musical recital and arrange a screen at the Saraswathi Mandapam of the temple to offer his tributes to the goddess. It is learnt that he lit a lamp in his puja room at Dallas and sang ‘Vaani Vagadheeswari’, the Carnatic song paying tributes to the deity. Govinda Adiga too is sad that he was not able to greet his friend on his birthday on Sunday. “Yesudas has informed us that he will not be able to come on Sunday. But I will be conducting special pujas for him,” had said Adiga.

Yesudas performing a song at Kollur Temple (File Photo)

Last year, Yesudas came to Mookambika with the entire family including wife Prabha and sons Vinod, Vijay and Vishal. “He arrived at Kollur on January 9 and offered prayers during Deeparadhana. Next day morning, he had darshan at the temple and sang a Keerthanam paying tribute to the goddess. In the afternoon we had a Sadya at the house of chief archak Govinda Adigal. Thousands of Yesudas fans had flocked to the temple to greet him and he decided to stay back. He left on 11 January 2020. Kollur temple executive officer S B Mahesh said that no musical programme and special puja were held on account of Yesudas’s 81st birthday on Sunday.