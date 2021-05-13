Spread the love



















812 Persons Test Positive and 5 Die of COVID-19 in DK on May 13

Mangaluru: According to the district health bulletin, 812 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus and 5 have died of COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada district on May 13.

Meanwhile, 911 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery.

So far 60,355 positive cases have been reported in the district and 802 of them have died of the disease. At present, there are 12,569 active cases in the district.