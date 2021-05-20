Spread the love



















812 Persons Test Positive And 5 Die Of COVID-19 In Udupi District

Udupi: According to the district health bulletin, 812 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus and 5 have died of COVID-19 in Udupi district on May 20.

Among the new cases, 383 cases are from Udupi Taluk, 211 from Kundapur taluk, 206 from Karkala Taluk and 12 outsiders. The district has registered a total of 50048 cases so far.

Meanwhile, 914 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery on May 20.

So far 50048 positive cases have been reported in the district and 286 of them have died of the disease. At present, there are 6335 active cases in the district.

