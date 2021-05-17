Spread the love



















817 Persons Test Positive and 6 Die of COVID-19 in DK on May 17

Mangaluru: According to the district health bulletin, 817 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus and 6 have died of COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada district on May 17.

Meanwhile, 1656 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery.

So far 65131 positive cases have been reported in the district and 821 of them have died of the disease. At present, there are 11661 active cases in the district.

