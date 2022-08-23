82 DK Police Personnel Felicitated for Cracking Praveen Nettaru Murder Case

Mangaluru: As many as 82 police personnel from Dakshina Kannada district police, who were engaged in cracking the murder case of BJP worker Praveen Nettaru, were felicitated on Monday.

IGP (western range) Devajyoti Ray presided over the function and rewarded the team, led by Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of police Rishikesh Sonawane.

The IGP said, “The case was cracked and the accused arrested because of the dedicated efforts of the 82 personnel, not any individual. I urge the team to continue its good work and ensure peace in society”.

The SP said, “The case was a challenge for police as the accused had not left any evidence and the district is communally sensitive. The team attempted to pick the accused from various places in and outside the state. They worked tirelessly to collect evidence. Also, police maintained law and order after the incident,” .

Like this: Like Loading...