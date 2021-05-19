Spread the love



















829 Persons Test Positive and 2 Die of COVID-19 in DK on May 19

Mangaluru: According to the district health bulletin, 829 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus and 2 have died of COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada district on May 19.

Meanwhile, 1,027 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery.

So far 66,737 positive cases have been reported in the district and 830 of them have died of the disease. At present, there are 10,791 active cases in the district.

