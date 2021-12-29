’83’ gets thumbs up from Rajinikanth, calls it ‘magnificent’



Chennai: Megastar Rajinikanth is the latest to join the list of people who have lavished praise on the recently released cricket epic ’83’, which showcases the journey of India’s triumph at the 1983 World Cup.

Rajinikanth, who took to Twitter to share his opinion about the film, said, “#83TheMovie wow what a movie… magnificent!!! Many congratulations to the producers.”

The actor also tagged director Kabir Khan, cricket icon Kapil Dev, actor Ranveer Singh and Tamil actor Jiiva, who plays cricketer Srikkanth in the film.

This apart, Rajinikanth also congratulated the entire cast and crew of the film. The movie is receiving positive feedback from both fans and critics.

Kamal Haasan’s Raajkamal Films International and Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Annapurna Studios have joined hands with Reliance Entertainment to present the film’s Tamil and Telugu versions, respectively.

Prithviraj’s production firm and Kichcha Sudeepa’s Shalini Arts have presented the film’s Malayalam and Kannada versions.