849 Persons Test Positive And 5 Die Of COVID-19 In Udupi District

Udupi: According to the district health bulletin, 849 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus and 5 have died of COVID-19 in Udupi district on May 22.

Among the new cases, 324 cases are from Udupi Taluk, 303 from Kundapur taluk, 216 from Karkala Taluk and 6 outsiders. The district has registered a total of 51752 cases so far.

Meanwhile, 1164 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery on May 21.

So far 51752 positive cases have been reported in the district and 298 of them have died of the disease. At present, there are 5640 active cases in the district.

