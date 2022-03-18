85 Teams from 37 Colleges took part in National Level Quiz ‘AL-QUEST 2022’ at St Aloysius College

85 Teams from 37 Colleges from all over India took part in National Level Quiz ‘AL-QUEST 2022’ at St Aloysius College, Managluru

Mangaluru: St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru organised AL – QUEST 2022, a national level quiz competition for college students on 17th of March 2022 in L F Rasquinha hall of the College. The program was inaugurated by Rev. Dr Praveen Martis, SJ, Principal, St Aloysius College (Autonomous) along with Gaurav Yadav hailing from Lucknow, the Quiz-Master and the founder of EduAce Services and the Guests of Honour Fr Byju, Principal, De Paul College Mysuru and Alumnus of St Aloysius College Amit Prabhu. Rev. Dr Praveen Martis gave the introductory remarks and wished all the participants the best of luck.

85 teams from 37 different colleges all over India participated in the preliminary rounds where they had to answer 20 questions, and only six teams were selected for the final rounds, in which they had to answer 30 questions.The quiz was conducted by the Quizmaster, Gaurav Yadav, the founder of EduAce Services which is a leading edtech startup working in the ‘Knowledge Services’ domain, helping school students across Tier 1, 2 and 3 towns of the country by working with them on their ‘Life Skills’ and ‘General Awareness’ needs through an enjoyable and fun based ‘Quizzing’ format. The Progress of EduAce, in over 3 years has made rapid strides towards reaching out to over 1 million school students across, 2,500+ Schools and have reached in over 40+ Cities of North Central India.

The finals consisted of 5 rounds with a unique theme for each round. The questions were interesting and stimulating for the participants. In the case of the question remaining unanswered, it was passed on to the audience and upon successfully answering they were presented with an impressive hamper sponsored by Godrej. The six teams who fought the battle to win fabulous cash prizes and other goodies were- Samarth S Kini and Sankith Alva from St Aloysius PU College, Mangaluru; Subodh H Bharadwaj and Ariyarathna Bhattacharya from St Joseph’s college of Commerce, Bengaluru; Rachan Kumar and Amith S Korvekar from Canara College of Commerce, Mangaluru; Neil Govadia and Srihari V M, also from Canara College of Commerce, Mangaluru; Shrikrishna and Swasthika from NMAMIT, Nitte ; and Sudeendra Rao and Royson Saldanha from Trisha College of Commerce & Management, Mangaluru.

Tean No 1 :Samarth S Kini & Sankith Alva from St Aloysius PU College, Mangaluru

Team No 2 : Subodh H Bharadwaj & Ariyarathna Bhattacharya from St Joseph’s college of Commerce, Bengaluru

Team No 3 : Rachan Kumar & Amith S Korvekar from Canara College of Commerce, Mangaluru

It was a tough fight between the six teams, and St Aloysius PU Team, which was leading till the last round, was taken over by the NMAMIT-Nitte team. The winners were Sri Krishna and Swastika, the students of NMAMIT College took the grand prize money of a whopping Rs 30,000. The runners up were Samarth and Sankith, students of St Aloysius PU College winning a prize money of Rs 20,000. The second runners up were the students Neil and Shrihari of Canara College, Mangaluru winning an amount Rs 10,000.

Team No 4 :Neil Govadia & Srihari V M from Canara College of Commerce, Mangaluru

Team No 5 : Shrikrishna and Swasthika from NMAMIT, Nitte

Team No 6 : Sudeendra Rao &Royson Saldanha from Trisha College of Commerce & Management, Mangaluru.

The program was presented by the Signal Newsletter and powered by Godrej, Ethel Prabhu and PepsiCo and successfully co-ordinated by Ms Vanaja, Assistant Professor of BCA of St Aloysius College.