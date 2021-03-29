Spread the love



















85-year-old Woman Charges Children of deceiving her of property – HRPF to Approach DK DC for Justice

Udupi: 85 years old woman- Monthi D’Silva of Kallamundkur, Mangaluru has approached Udupi’s Human Rights Protection Foundation charging her children of deceiving her of her property. Monthi has sought justice as her children not only neglected to take care of her at this ripe age but also cunningly registered her 2.50 acres of land in their names.

Dr Ravindranath Shanbhag, president, Human Rights Protection Foundation, Udupi told reporters during a press meet in Udupi on Monday, that this was done by Monthi’s children violating the order of the Assistant Commissioner, Mangaluru who instructed Monthi’s children to send her monthly remittance of Rs 2,000 each so that she can lead a peaceful life. The children have not followed the court order.

Monthi’s husband Baptist D’Silva who expired in 2006 had purchased 6.25 acres of land in Kallamundkur village with the hope to help his wife Monthi, daughters Irene Saldanha, Rita Rodrigues, Lucy Rebello, Jacintha Periera and son Vincent D’Silva.

In 2009, Monthi’s children decided to share the property among themselves, but in the process, the ownership of 2.50 acres of land that was supposed to go to Monthi was cunningly registered by the children as they had joint ownership over that property. This was done by her children despite them getting their due share of the property.

Realising that she was deceived by her own children in her later stage of life, Monthi approached the Assistant Commissioner, Mangaluru in December 2018. In an order passed in March 2019, the AC court, Mangaluru ordered the children to remit Rs 2,000 every month to their mother’s bank account and to give 2.50 acres of land back to her. After the children failed to commit themselves to this order, Monthi again approached the AC, Mangaluru. After six months of this order. AC, Mangaluru then wrote a letter to the police department and the revenue department to execute the court’s order. Despite all these efforts, Monthi continues to be deprived of living a peaceful life. So HRPF has now decided to approach the DC, DK district soon, said Dr Shanbhag.



