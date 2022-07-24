85-year-old Woman Murder Case, Relative Ashok Arrested

Belthangady: The Dharmastala police have arrested a youth in connection with the murder of an elderly woman in Kerekodi, Belthangady here, on July 24.

The arrested has been identified as Ashok (28) from Kanarpa, Belthangady.

According to the police, on July 23, 85-year-old Akku was alone at home as her son and daughter-in-law had gone to work. Her 12-year-old granddaughter Moulya had also gone to school. When Moulya returned home at 2 pm, she did not find her grandmother. When she searched for her outside, she found her severely injured and lying in a pool of blood.

Immediately, Moulya informed the neighbours, who rushed Akku to the hospital, but she breathed her last on the way.

The incident occurred between 8:30 am to 2:00 pm. Later, Akku’s son Deekaiah filed a case in the Dharmasthala police station. Based on the complaint, the Dharmasthala police arrested the accused and recovered Akku’s earrings from his possession.

Under the direction of SP Rishikesh Sonavane and Additional SP Kumarachandra, the able guidance of Bantwal police inspector Pratap Thorat, and the leadership of Belthangady Circle Inspector Shivakumar B, the operation was carried out by the Dharmasthala PSI Nanda Kumar, Staff Prashanth Aladangadi, Aslam, Pramodini, Lokesh, Jagadish, Vijay Kumar, Sunil, Ibrahim, Chouwdappa and Asif.