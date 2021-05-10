Spread the love



















855 Persons Test Positive And 3 Die Of COVID-19 In Udupi District

Udupi: According to the district health bulletin, 855 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus and 3 have died of COVID-19 in Udupi district on May 10.

Among the new cases, 452 cases are from Udupi Taluk, 369 from Kundapur taluk, 30 from Karkala Taluk and 4 outsiders. The district has registered a total of 40733 cases so far.

Meanwhile, 642 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery on May 10.

So far 40733 positive cases have been reported in the district and 236 of them have died of the disease. At present, there are 6582 active cases in the district.