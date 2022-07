Armaan Chris Noronha of MRSM School Thokur Top Scorer in CBSE Exams

Mangaluru: Armaan Chris Noronha has scored 98 % (490 out of 500) in CBSE Class X Exams. He is the son of Dr Rudolph J V Noronha- General Manager (Corporate Communications), MRPL, and Mrs Lydia Noronha of Kinnigoli.

Armaan is a student of MRSM school (Nitte) Thokur.

