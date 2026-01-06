Bihar Minister condemns killing of Hindu man in Bangladesh, calls for strong action

Patna: Bihar’s Road Construction Minister Dilip Jaiswal has strongly condemned the killing of a Hindu man in Bangladesh, expressing deep concern over the deteriorating security situation for minorities in the neighbouring country.

Reacting to the incident, Jaiswal said, “The situation in Bangladesh must improve. The government and administration there should take this matter seriously. Acts of violence committed in the name of religion and attempts to destroy Sanatan Dharma will not be tolerated by India or the global community under any circumstances.”

The minister’s remarks came a day after a Hindu man was allegedly murdered in broad daylight in the Jessore district of Bangladesh, highlighting growing concerns over law and order.

The incident occurred on Monday, January 5, at around 5.45 p.m. in Kapalia market, located in Monirampur Upazila of Jessore district.

The deceased has been identified as Rana Pratap Bairagi (45), a resident of Arua village in Keshabpur.

According to eyewitnesses, Rana Pratap Bairagi was at the market for routine work when unknown assailants suddenly opened fire on him, leading to his death on the spot.

Following the incident, Monirampur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Rajiullah Khan, along with police personnel, reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

The body was taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination.

Police officials said the attackers have not yet been identified, but CCTV footage is being examined, and raids are underway to arrest those responsible.

The killing is being viewed as part of a series of violent incidents targeting members of the Hindu community in recent months.

In December 2025, Dipu Chandra Das was lynched by a mob in Mymensingh.

Other violent incidents involving individuals such as Bajendra Biswas, Amrit Mandal, and Khokon Das in Shariatpur last year have also raised serious concerns.

Experts and human rights groups have expressed apprehension that radical elements have become increasingly active following political changes in Bangladesh.

They have pointed to weakening law and order and the alleged misuse of accusations such as blasphemy to target minorities.