863 Persons Test Positive And 6 Die Of COVID-19 In Udupi District

Udupi: According to the district health bulletin, 863 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus and 6 have died of COVID-19 in Udupi district on May 19.

Among the new cases, 320 cases are from Udupi Taluk, 333 from Kundapur taluk, 201 from Karkala Taluk and 9 outsiders. The district has registered a total of 49236 cases so far.

Meanwhile, 913 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery on May 19.

So far 49236 positive cases have been reported in the district and 281 of them have died of the disease. At present, there are 6442 active cases in the district.

