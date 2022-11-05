87-year-old ‘Auto-Raja’ Monthu Lobo Passes Away

Mangaluru: A 87-year-old, state-level “Sarathi No 1 Award winner Monthu Lobo from Valencia passed away on November 5.

Monthu Lobo was a humble auto-rickshaw driver and has never known what an accident is. Monthu Lobo from Valencia in the City has spent 67 long years in the driver’s seat!

Monthu Lobo was one of the first few autorickshaw drivers of Mangaluru who was safe, trustworthy and reliable.

Monthu Lobo was conferred with the state-level Sarathi No. 1 Award at the age of 77 at the World Drivers’ Day celebrations held by the Indian Vehicle Drivers’ Trade Union, Bangalore on July 28, 2012, at Town Hall, Bengaluru.