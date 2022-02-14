87-yr-old woman raped in Delhi



New Delhi: An 87-year-old woman was allegedly raped in the national capital’s Tilak Nagar area, sources said here on Monday.

Delhi Police Additional DCP (west district) Prashant Gautam informed that an FIR under section 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered in the matter.

“Now again, as alleged by the complainant in her complaint, we are adding relevant sections of law in the FIR,” he said.

More details about the incident are awaited.