876 Afghan families receive cash assistance

Kabul: A total of 876 Afghan families received cash assistance in Herat and Kandahar provinces, authorities said on Thursday.

In Kandahar’s Khakriz district, 310 conflict- and drought-affected families received 28,000 afghanis ($320), Xinhua news agency quoted the Office of the State Minister for Disaster Management and Humanitarian Affairs as saying.

Besides, provincial disaster management officials distributed 8,000 afghanis to 566 destitute families each in the western Herat province, according to the Office.

The assistance was provided by two international humanitarian agencies and the families were identified by surveys jointly conducted by the provincial officials and members of the aid agencies, according to the source.

The Office added that more humanitarian assistance would be provided to needy families in far-flung provinces in the coming days or weeks.