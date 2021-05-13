Spread the love



















892 Persons Test Positive And 6 Die Of COVID-19 In Udupi District

Udupi: According to the district health bulletin, 892 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus and 6 have died of COVID-19 in Udupi district on May 13.

Among the new cases, 222 cases are from Udupi Taluk, 314 from Kundapur taluk, 349 from Karkala Taluk and 7 outsiders. The district has registered a total of 43628 cases so far.

Meanwhile, 730 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery on May 13.

So far 43628 positive cases have been reported in the district and 251 of them have died of the disease. At present, there are 7108 active cases in the district.