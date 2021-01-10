Spread the love



















899 new Covid cases in Karnataka



Bengaluru: Karnataka recorded 899 new Covid-19 positive cases and four deaths, taking the total infection count to 9,26,767 and the toll to 12,138, the Health Department said on Saturday.

According to the health bulletin with 872 patients getting discharged on Friday after recovery.

“Of the 899 positive cases registered on Friday, 465 were from Bengaluru Urban alone,” the bulletin stated.

Cumulatively 9,26,767 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state since March 8, 2020, which includes 12,138 deaths and 9,05,158 discharges, the Health department said in a bulletin.

Out of 9,452 active cases, 9,250 patients are stable and in isolation at designated hospitals, while 202 are in Intensive Care Units (ICU).

Out of 202 patients in the ICUs across the state, 88 are in Bengaluru hospitals, 12 in Tumakuru and 14 in Kalaburagi district. On a positive side, four districts Chikkaballapura, Haveri, Ramanagara and Yadgir not a single patient was admitted to ICU.

Three of the four deaths reported on Friday were from Bengaluru Urban and one from Mysuru.

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 3,92,128 infections, followed by Mysuru 52,772 and Ballari 38,979.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 3,81,905, followed by Mysuru 51,443 and Ballari 38,239.

A total of over 1,51,75,037 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,24,266 were tested on Friday alone.

Of the 4,238 UK returnees since December 9, only 40 tested Covid positive along with 26 of their primary contacts, while 11 of them with the UK virus strain.

“Positivity rate for the day was 0.72 per cent and case fatality rate 0.44 per cent for the day across the state,” added the bulletin.