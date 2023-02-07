9 Achievers Conferred with Sandesha Awards- 2023

Mangaluru: As many as 9 achievers and an institution were presented with the prestigious State Level ‘Sandesha Awards’ 2023 in recognition of their achievements in different fields at the grand award ceremony held at the Sandesha Foundation for Culture and Education premises, Bajjodi here, on February 7.

The Bishop of Bellary Diocese and the Chairman of Sandesha Institute Dr Henry D’Souza presided over the programme. Dr M Mohan Alva, Chairman, of Alva’s Educational Institutions, Moodbidri was the chief guest. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore and Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo, the Bishop of Udupi, Fr Sudeep Paul, the Director of Sandesha, Roy Castelino and Fr Ivan Pinto, the trustees of the Institute joined the dignitaries for conferring the awards.

A Star-Packed List of 9 Winners as follows:

Sandesha Awardees 2023:

· Sandesha Literature Award (Kannada) –Raghavendra Patil

· Sandesha Literature Award (Konkani) – Andrew L D’Cunha

· Sandesha Literature Award (Tulu) – Chinnappa Gowda

· Sandesha Media Award – Shivaji Ganeshan

· Sandesha Konkani Music Award – Joyce Ozario

· Sandesha Art Award – M. S. Murthy

· Sandesha Education Award – Kotiganahalli Ramaiah

· Sandesha Special Award – Prerana Resource Centre

· Sandesha Best Teacher Award – Sabiha Bhoomigowda

Sandesha Education Awardee Mr Kotiganahalli Ramaiah presented his poetry.

One of the responses shared by the awardees, Dr Raghavendra Patil, Sandesha Kannada Literature Awardee said, “The quality of the society gets better when there is microevolution. When there is a transformation and growth in every individual we will be able to see a society with a lot of sattvicism. Sandesha institute is doing this great work of filling positivity and goodness in society through the awards. This honour has elated my spirit to work more in the field I am recognized with”.

Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore in his address, said, “Human being is a spirit in the world who constantly strives to explore and grow the inner spiritual powers for the betterment of the society. Sandesha awards have displayed and honoured those who have selflessly contributed their resources and inner powers”.

Chief Guest Dr M Mohan Alava said, “I am delighted to be the chief guest for honouring these great men and women who have profusely made use of their God-given gifts and talents. Our cultural, religious and social life and values are compromised amidst the growing worldly life and technological advancement. It is unfortunate that we miss many of those persons who nurture socio-cultural values through their contributions. The real joy of living a virtuous life is when we work tirelessly and selflessly for society”.

In his presidential address, Dr Henry D’Souza said, “Today we are living in a world where environment, harmony, health, unity, sensitivity, relationship and cooperation are great matters of concern. Let us aspire to build a society without hatred, division and violence. He greeted all the awardees for their work of love in their respective fields.

Diamond Jubilarian Sr Simon Peter Coelho was honoured by the Chairman Bishop Henry D’Souza, for his 15 long years of service towards Sandesha Institute.

The members of the jury Dr Valerian Rodrigues, Dr Na Da Shetty, Ms Concepta Alva, Ms Chandrakala Nandavar and Mr Rafiq Master were felicitated on the occasion. The patrons, sponsors and well-wishers of the Sandesha Institute were also felicitated.

Fr Sudeep Paul MSFS, Director of Sandesha Institute welcomed the gathering. Roy Castelino, trustee and convener of Sandesha awards delivered the vote of thanks. Irene Rebello, Kulsheakar compered the programme.

Report by Fr Anil Fernandes

