Spread the love



















9 Die Of COVID-19 and 913 Persons Test Positive nn DK on May 22

Mangaluru: According to the district health bulletin, nine persons have died of COVID-19, and 913 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus in Dakshina Kannada district on May 21.

Meanwhile, 927 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery.

So far, 69,440 positive cases have been reported in the district, and 854 of them have died of the disease. At present, there are 10,384 active cases in the district.

Like this: Like Loading...