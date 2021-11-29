9 held for ragging student in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru South police have arrested nine people, including students of two private allied health sciences colleges, on the charges of ragging first-year students of an allied health science college.

A first year allied health science student of a private college in a complaint filed on Saturday, stated that he was ragged by a few students. He said that he was asked to sing a song and was forced to shave his beard. They later assaulted him and his friend with a helmet. He also said that he transferred Rs 270, after they threatened to kill him if he failed to transfer the amount.

Of the nine arrested, seven are students studying in a private arts and science college and one is a senior in the victim’s college. The accused were picked up from the railway station, and seven were found to be under the influence of ganja.