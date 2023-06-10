9 killed in Mogadishu hotel attack

At least nine people were killed and 10 others injured in an attack at a beach hotel in Mogadishu, the Somalisan police confirmed on Saturday.



In a statement, the police said that security forces ended a seven-hour siege at Pearl Beach Hotel located inside Lido Beach after killing all the seven al-Shabaab fighters involved in the Friday night attack, reports Xinhua news agency.

The police said six civilians and three security officers were among those killed in the incident, which started at around 7.55 p.m. on Friday night at Lido Beach that is frequented by prominent persons.

The police said 84 people, including children, women and elders who were trapped in the hotel, were safely rescued by the forces.

Witnesses said two suicide bombers wearing explosive vests wrapped around their waists blew themselves up at the hotel entrance where hundreds of guests were seated.

Lido Beach is a popular hangout spot surrounded by beach hotels and restaurants, which are a favourite for many Somalis.

Al-Shabaab militants claimed responsibility for the latest attack in Mogadishu, saying its fighters targeted guests who were holed up in the hotel.

