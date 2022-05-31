9 SDPI Members Arrested in Mysuru and Bengaluru for Abusing Cops in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: The Kankanady police arrested 9 individuals on May 29, for abusing police officials while they were on a bike from Padil to Kannur to attend the Janadhikara programme organized by the SDPI on May 27.

The arrested have been identified as Naushad (28), Zubair (32) and Hyder Ali (27) from Innoli, Mohammed Sayed Afreed (23) from Pandeshwar, Basheer (40) from Konaje, Jalil (25) from Puttur, Mohammed Yasin (25) from Vittal, Afreed Saag (19) and Mohammed Thufail (19) from Shivabagh.

On May 29, six SDPI members were booked under sections 144, 353, 149 and 504 of IPC after the video of abusing the police officials and calling them dogs went viral on social media.

According to the police, on May 27, SDPI organized the Janadhikara programme at Kannur, and the ASI of Mangaluru East police station Chandrashekar and other police personnel were on duty. While they were on duty at Kodakkal, Kannur barricade check post, two youth on a KTM bike, two on a scooter and a youth in a car, who were all holding SDPI flags, were abusing the police using foul language. They also tried to run over the police on duty. The incident was recorded and the video went viral on social media. On May 29, a case was filed against the SDPI members.

On May 30, the police arrested the accused from Bengaluru and Mysuru. During the interrogation, it was revealed that the accused Naushad and Hyder Ali were inspired by the videos abusing the police in a programme held in Kerala that went viral. And that the organizers also informed the accused to make the programme a success by shouting slogans against other organizations and abusing the police officials. SDPI had also assured to provide protection if they faced any problems. The organization told the accused to flee to Mysuru and Bengaluru after the programme, and then later to flee to Kasaragod and hide there.

After getting information that the accused were hiding near Ganesh Temple under Madivala police station limits, the Kankanady police went to Bengaluru on May 29. When they went to the house where the accused were hiding, Mohammed Yasin, Afreed Saag and Mohammed Thufail stopped the police from arresting the accused. In this connection, a case has been registered in the Madivala police station by PSI Krishna B from Kankanady police station under sections 504, 323, 352 and 34 IPC.