9-year-old girl raped by minor in UP

Banda (Uttar Pradesh): A nine-year-old girl, who had gone to a farm, was allegedly raped by a 14-year-old boy here.

Marka station house officer (SHO) Rakesh Saroj said that two other girls had accompanied the victim to the farm on Saturday but no information about them has been disclosed.

A case regarding the incident was registered on Sunday based on a complaint lodged by the girl’s father.

The victim has been sent for medical examination.

The accused is absconding and efforts to nab him are underway, the police official said.

