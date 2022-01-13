90% of Plants Dead on the Road Median Stretch between Bunts Hostel Circle & Jyothi Circle

90% of Plants Dead and few more are on the verge of dying on the Road Median Stretch between Bunts Hostel Circle-Jyothi Circle

Mangaluru: With cattle roaming freely, chewing on grass and saplings planted in the road medians and people walking all over them, the city’s medians and traffic islands have been losing their green patches. Another factor which results in these plants drying and dying is due to not watering them, and the road medians are nothing but an eyesore. Plants, apart from offering a pleasant sight in the middle of a concrete jungle the city has become, also help cut down pollution. Another reason that has led to the demolition of medians, resulting in the reduction of greenery along the roads is due to road reconstruction. Several median strips in the City have turned into concrete structures as ward-level officials have not taken steps to restore the greenery.

Another reason for the poor maintenance of medians is the shortage of labourers in the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) or Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL) Another section of labourers are slightly older workers who are not physically fit. The contractors responsible for watering the plants have also failed to maintain the greenery along many stretches. Greenery on medians is a necessity and to maintain it properly, the concerned authorities should maintain it and also should increase manpower to nurture the plants. It should also install better watering mechanisms and more trucks to water the medians.

And one such road median which once had beautiful green and flowering plants is becoming an eye-shore is the road median stretch between Bunts Hostel Road and Dr Ambedkar Circle/Jyothi Circle. While appreciating the efforts put in by the Bunts Hostel to beautify the entire stretch of the said road median, but unfortunately if you look at the present situation of the plants, it shows the lack of maintenance and care in taking care of these once lively plants. About 90% of the plants/greenery is totally dead, and the remaining plants are on the verge of dying with no water, whatsoever.

Since I take this road daily it’s very saddening to see pants dried up, due to lack of water and care. Nothing but total Green-washing! Tree or sapling planting generates goodwill but may sometimes harm the planet. We should know that planting Trees or saplings does a lot more for us than you probably think. While some may argue that tree or sapling planting is a win-win for the environment whoever does it, offsetting is just another way of corporate greenwashing. “Plants can’t survive without water.” I bet you won’t find anyone who will disagree with that statement. But it looks like those who maintain the City parks or road medians are not doing their job right.

They let the plants go for months during the dry summer season without giving them any water at all. Then they wonder why the plants are unhealthy, stressed, infested with pests or disease, or even dead. Plants need water to survive and thrive. Hope now at least the concerned people behind the beautification of this stretch of road greenery will agree and admit their guilt.

It may be raining one day, but it is not too early in the season to think about the water needs of your plants. But those who are responsible for taking care of these plants should be ready for the dry season that is certain to come. Humans can live for three minutes without air, three days without water and maybe three weeks without food. I would not recommend trying to see if you can exceed any of these; it can get ugly. Living three days without water would only be possible if the person was in otherwise optimum conditions: not too hot, shelter from sun, etc. Yet we expect plants to go without water for days, weeks and even months. Do these officials know about it?

With the beginning of the hot, dry summer months are the most severe weather conditions that plants have to deal with. Little or no rainfall, long days and intense heat can have very adverse effects on plants. Deciduous plants, the ones that shed their leaves every year, begin to droop first. And this is what we are seeing here. It’s no surprise that plants are on the green economy agenda, but this does not necessarily mean that planting them is “green” or helpful for social harmony. Allowing them to regrow naturally is not always effective either, as they are unlikely to survive on their own. Community involvement is therefore crucial.

Team Mangalorean makes a humble request to the people who were supposed to maintain and care for the plants on the road median between Bunts Hostel Junction and Jyothi Circle, and also about the communities that live with them and not just their own reputations. Period. Hope this report will awaken the concerned authorities in doing the needful , by watering the plants at the earliest- and GIVE BACK LIFE TO THEM!

Click Here To View More Photos