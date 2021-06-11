Spread the love



















900 Disabled & their Caretakers got JAB at Special VAX Camp at St Agnes Special School

900 People with Disabilities/Differently-abled & their Caretakers got JAB at Special Vaccination Camp at St Agnes Special School, Bendore-Mangaluru on Friday, 11 June 2021 from 9.30 am -5 pm.



Mangaluru : The government has finally come to the rescue of the differently-abled/people with disabilities to vaccinate them, since people with disabilities or conditions may increase their risk of getting and spreading COVID-19, and for their care providers. Vaccines are now available to help protect them from getting COVID-19. Disability alone does not put them at higher risk for getting COVID-19. They may be at higher risk because of where they live, such as a long-term care home. They may be at risk because they need to have close contact with care providers. They may also be at risk because they have difficulty wearing a mask, staying at least six feet away from other people, or washing their hands.

Many people with disabilities have diabetes, cancer, heart disease, or obesity. These conditions may put them at higher risk of severe illness due to COVID-19. Down Syndrome is one condition that may put differently-abled people at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19. It was important that people with disabilities get the COVID-19 vaccine. Everyone over 18years of age and older is now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccination. Widespread vaccination is a critical tool to help stop the pandemic. Care providers are also considered as essential workers in vaccination plans. Hospice, home healthcare, and group home providers are considered essential workers.

People who help these differently-abled persons were able to get the COVID-19 vaccine at the same time along with the differently-abled, depending on what state they live in. Their family members or care providers were also able to get the vax today. Ending the classification based on age, under which many differently-abled persons and their caretakers were left out in the first phase of a special vaccination drive, the DK District Legal Services Authority, in association with the District Administration launched the second phase of special vaccination drive today, Friday 11 June, under which vaccination was carried out for all disabled persons and their caretakers aged over 18.

As many as 5,942 differently-abled persons and their caretakers in and around Mangaluru were vaccinated on Friday, out of which 1456 in Mangaluru City Corporation limits were vaccinated at St Agnes Special School, Mangaluru (where 900 were vaccinated-450 disabled persons and 450 their caretakers); Lions Special School in Vamanjoor in Surathkal and Zilla Panchayat Higher Primary School in Kavoor, Mangaluru. Similarly, 4486 differently-abled persons and their caretakers in 56 gram panchayats of Mangalore taluk were vaccinated at 21 vax centres. All the beneficiaries had to produce their Aadhar cards to the vax centres. Samarthanam Trust-Bengaluru had coordinated with Dr Vasanth Kumar Shetty-the Administrator of SAANIDHYA – Residential School & Training Centre for the Mentally Challenged, Shakthinagar, Mangaluru where their bus was provided to bring bed-ridden differently-abled persons and others to the vax camps from far and near places of DK.

Sr Maria Shruthi AC-Principal of St Agnes Special School-Bendore & Dr Vasanth Kumar Shetty- Administrator of SAANIDHYA – Residential School & Training Centre for the Mentally Challenged, Shakthinagar

It is learnt that a taluk-wise list of differently-abled persons and their caretakers was given to the four taluk health officers who have organized the camps. In the first phase of vax for the disabled persons and their caretakers held on 26 May 2021, 5829 people were vaccinated. As free vaccine doses were issued by the State government, only those aged between 18 and 44 were covered. Those aged 45 and above were sent away as there was no stock of vaccine that came from the Union govt, which catered to the 45+ age category.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Principal District and Sessions Judge and Chairman of Dakshina Kannada District Legal Services Authority Muralidhara Pai B said, “After directions from the State Legal Services Authority recently, we held a virtual meeting with officials where issues concerning the first phase of the drive were discussed. There is no age classification in today’s vax camp, where all disabled persons and their caretakers were covered. All those who couldn’t get vaccination in the first phase in May, got vaccinated today. Those having health effects after the vax were asked to consult doctors who are treating them. Medical officers were arranged for any consultation at the vax camps. We had made announcements from vehicles fitted with loud speakers in various parts of DK to make people aware of the second phase of the vaccination today (Friday)”

Sr Maria Shruthi AC -the Head of St Agnes Special School said that all necessary arrangements had been made, including lunch and snacks for the camp officials, and volunteers. Sr Sonal Maria AC of St Agnes Special School handled the registration part very effectively, joined by other teachers of that special school. Only a few people had minor symptoms after getting the vaccine, which is common. The mild side effects will be, like pain, redness, or swelling on the arm, or tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, fever or nausea. These side effects are normal and can last a few days. Just advice from a doctor, If you get the COVID-19 vaccine and have side effects that do not go away in a few days or have more serious symptoms, see your doctor.

