905 Persons Test Positive And 3 Die Of COVID-19 In Udupi District

Udupi: According to the district health bulletin, 905 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus and 3 have died of COVID-19 in Udupi district on May 27.

Among the new cases, 420 cases are from Udupi Taluk, 246 from Kundapur taluk, 233 from Karkala Taluk and 6 outsiders. The district has registered a total of 56106 cases so far.

Meanwhile, 753 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery on May 27.

So far 56106 positive cases have been reported in the district and 318 of them have died of the disease. At present, there are 6015 active cases in the district.

