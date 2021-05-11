Spread the love



















915 Persons Test Positive and 5 Die Of COVID-19 in DK on May 11

Mangaluru: According to the district health bulletin, 915 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus and 5 have died of COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada district on May 11.

Meanwhile, 1,024 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery.

So far 58,466 positive cases have been reported in the district and 795 of them have died of the disease. At present, there are 12,628 active cases in the district.