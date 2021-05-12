Spread the love



















919 Persons Test Positive And 6 Die Of COVID-19 In Udupi District

Udupi: According to the district health bulletin, 919 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus and 6 have died of COVID-19 in Udupi district on May 12.

Among the new cases, 576 cases are from Udupi Taluk, 257 from Kundapur taluk, 83 from Karkala Taluk and 3 outsiders. The district has registered a total of 42736 cases so far.

Meanwhile, 837 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery on May 12.

So far 42736 positive cases have been reported in the district and 245 of them have died of the disease. At present, there are 6952 active cases in the district.



